Lanikai parking restrictions for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parking restrictions for Lanikai start Monday April 6 at 12:01 a.m.

It goes until April 30 to restrict growing numbers of non-essential gatherings along the Lanikai-Kaʻōhao shoreline.

No parking will be allowed on all streets and shoulders in Lanikai, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Despite the closure of beach parks island-wide, beach goers continue to gather on Oahu’s beaches.

Police enforcement to disperse these gatherings is straining HPD’s resources.

“This is a critical time in our island’s fight against COVID-19. This is not a time to gather for non-essential recreation on our beaches, which disregards the health of the community at large” said City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson.

“HPD supports all measures that will deter the public from gathering on the beaches during this critical time,” said Police Chief Susan Ballard. “As of yesterday, officers issued 3,127 warnings and 281 citations, mostly for being in the parks and beaches. We need every single person to be responsible and to put public health first.”

DTS will place temporary “sawhorse” type signs on streets in Lanikai to warn drivers of the parking restriction. These parking controls should be in place by Saturday, April 4.

“The Lanikai Association greatly appreciates and supports the action of the City in imposing these parking restrictions to help our police and first responders assure the health and safety of our residents during this crisis,” said Lanikai Association President Tom Cestare.

The City and County of Honolulu is asking everyone to remain at home and only leave for essential travel. This includes going to work for essential employees, picking up groceries, or visiting your doctor. Please respect the stay at home order so we may flatten the curve, put an end to COVID-19, and keep the community safe.