Lanikai parking restriction extended until the end of June

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The parking restriction in Lanikai has been extended until June 30, according to the city.

This is in an effort to restrict non-essential gatherings along the Lanikai-Kaohao shoreline and it is also concurrent with Mayor Caldwell’s stay-at-home order extending out until June 30th.

No parking will be allowed on all streets and shoulders in Lanikai 24-hours a day, and seven days a week.

DTS placed temporary “sawhorse” type signs on streets in Lanikai to warn drivers of the parking restriction.

The City and County of Honolulu is asking everyone to remain at home and only leave for essential travel. This includes going to work for essential employees, picking up groceries, or visiting your doctor.

Trending Stories