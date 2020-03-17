Lanakila Meals on Wheels adjusts operations for coronavirus prevention

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Seniors are considered high risk when it comes to COVID-19.

So we checked in with Lanakila Meals on Wheels to see if they’re doing anything differently.

They say delivery staff are taking extra steps to keeping their distance.

That includes placing the meal on the door step, knocking, and then backing up at least six feet.

For seniors who are not able to carry the meals into their homes, they will be asked to step aside so the volunteers can pass without close contact.

And if you want to help, the organization says there are ways you can do so.

“Preparing emergency boxes for seniors,” said Lori Lau of Lanakila Meals on Wheels. “These boxes should include things like non perishables but also things that are very hard to get such as toilet paper, cleaners things like that.”

Seniors who want to sign up for the service are being asked to call their office at 356-8519.