Lanai Voter Service Center closed after coronavirus cases spike

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County officials announced the closure of the Voter Service Center and Place of Deposit on Lanai after the island reported 65 coronavirus cases in a matter of days.

The Voter Service Center was originally opened for voters who preferred to cast their ballot in person instead of by mail. Another option fo Lanai resident was to drop off their ballots in a Place of Deposit ahead of the 2020 General Election. Both services, located at the Lanai Police Station’s conference room, were closed to slow the spread of the virus among the community.

County officials say they plan to open a new Voter Service Center soon once a secure facility can be established. Lanai residents are encouraged to mail in their ballots at this time.

For further questions or to get more information, please call the Office of the County Clerk at 270-7749.

