Lanai High and Elementary School to move to full distance learning

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — As positive COVID-19 cases on Lanai jumped to a total of 16 in just two days, the state Department of Education announced that Lanai High and Elementary School will move to full distance learning starting Thursday, October 22.

At this time there are no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Lanai High and Elementary School, according to the DOE.

