La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls graduate in no-contact ceremony

HONOLULU (KHON2) — They may not have been able to stand together, but the seniors of La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls still got to graduate together.

One by one, students walked down the staircase to the school’s great lawn Tuesday morning, and instead of being handed their diplomas, they picked them up in a no-contact ceremony.

Of course that doesn’t mean no contact from family members who excitedly greeted the 30 new graduates.