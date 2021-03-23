Kupuna in senior living homes reunite with loved ones

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kupuna are finally reuniting with loved ones after the coronavirus forced family members to stay apart.

Senior living facilities are allowing visitations once again.

It was the embrace family members have been waiting for, Carmela Ramos was able to give her 96-year-old mother, Jacquelyn Winzer-Ramos, a hug and a kiss.

“We’re so glad to see you,” Ramos told her mother. “It’s the first time since December 4th that we get to go upstairs and see her room.”

Not only will Ramos get to visit and take her mother out on day trips, but she can also help her with the little things in life, like using a computer for her favorite pastime, bingo.

Winzer-Ramos said, “I’m still learning to use the computer.”

Having the ability to visit each other again gives Winzer-Ramos hope she will be able to attend a small wedding ceremony for her daughter later in 2021.

Visits at Kalakaua Gardens are by hour-long appointments, guests will be asked about possible COVID-19 symptoms and they will get their temperatures checked. Kalakaua Gardens director of sales and marketing Kathy Rupert said, visitors are highly encouraged to get vaccinated.

“The mental health aspect of this has been underrated and I think it’s very important for people to have something to look forward to,” Rupert said. “I think now that we’ve opened back up, they can see their families, the families can pick them up, they can take them out, they can have the lunches they couldn’t do before.”

Winzer-Ramos, a four-time Honolulu Marathon runner, may not have the speed she once did — but her desire to catch up with family has not slowed down.