Kupuna gives gift of knitted slippers to Queen’s vaccinators

Knitted slippers, Honolulu, Hawaii, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 (Courtesy: The Queen’s Health Systems)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Workers at the Queen’s Health Systems mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Blaisdell Concert Hall got an unexpected gift on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Diane Tamura received her vaccination that day, and she came with goodies for the staff.

She knitted a bagful of mini slippers which can be used as a keychain.

Tamura says knitting these slippers is a hobby, and she hands them out to people to help brighten their day.

