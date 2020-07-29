Kupuna get personal hygiene kits on Molokai

Coronavirus

MOLOKAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Personal hygiene kits were distributed on July 28 to kupuna on Molokai at the Mitchell Pauole Center.

The kits included toilet paper, a toothbrush and toothpaste, hand sanitizer, shampoo and soap.

