Kupuna can head to KTA Super Stores pharmacies for COVID vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents in Phase 1B are getting vaccinated as health officials wait for more supplies to come in. The Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) tells KHON2, officials are prioritizing second doses to make sure everyone gets both.

KHON2 was told vaccine supply needs to increase to administer both first and second shots in a given week and that has not happened yet.

“So the majority of the doses we get in next week and the following week in Hawaii will actually go towards second doses, which means we won’t have a lot of vaccine for first doses until the supply increases,” said HAH President Hilton Raethel.

Raethel explains the State has received around 30,000 doses per week for the last few weeks. She said, Hawaii will soon be receiving about 100,000 doses per week across the state.

“We do believe that sometime in March, we will be receiving maybe 100,000 doses a week. Now, it may be mid-March or maybe toward the end of March. But that is what we anticipate getting. The challenge is that we’ve heard a lot of numbers before,” he said.

KTA Super Stores on the Big Island is now offering the COVID vaccine at 3 in-store pharmacy locations despite the unpredictability: Puainako, Waimea, and Keauhou. The 4th site at Waikoloa begins on Thursday, Feb. 3.

“From the very beginning, we’ve been getting a lot of calls about when are you guys going to get the COVID vaccine,” said Director of Pharmacy Kerri Okamura.

KTA is focusing on senior citizens 75 and older and they will need to make an appointment. Eligible seniors may self-register through a form on KTA’s Pharmacy website or by calling the pharmacies below.

Puainako, Hilo: 808-959-8700

808-959-8700 Waimea, Kamuela: 808-885-0033

808-885-0033 Keauhou, Kona: 808-322-2511

808-322-2511 Waikoloa Village: 808-883-8434

“They can call our pharmacy, and they can choose option six, and leave a message, and our pharmacy staff will call them back,” said Okamura. “At some of our pharmacies, we actually have a waiting list. So if they go to the website, they can sign-up to be put on our waiting list.”

They think they will have the capacity for about 20 appointments per day at each location but Okamura says they are looking to see if they can ramp it up.