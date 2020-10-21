Kula Country Farms hosts annual pumpkin patch festival despite pandemic’s challenges

KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) – Hundreds of pumpkins, views for days and family fun. Kula Country Farms is giving Maui residents something to look forward to this fall.

The pumpkin patch festival has been a fan favorite for 15 years.

This year, the Coronavirus pandemic has brought on a much different event, but the fourth generation farm is implementing safety measures in order to keep the tradition going.

“They’re going to get temperature checked, they’re going to be social distanced in here,” said Chauncy Monden, Owner of Kula Country Farms. “They’re going to be asked to minimize their time in the patch to about 15 minutes so other families can get in there and enjoy.”

Take a stroll through the 80 acre property and guests will find pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.

“We have about 20 different varieties of pumpkins and we got some goodies like strawberry lemonade and strawberries that we grow on the farm.”

Kula Country Farms says, like many other farms, it’s been a tough year. They’re depending on their pumpkin patch festival to give them a boost in the right direction.

“This festival usually gets us to January and if we didn’t have this festival we’ll probably have to borrow more money to operate for the next few months. The winter months are kind of hard for us here.”

This year’s pumpkin patch means much more to the family farm than any other event.

“It’s really rewarding for us, because I know a lot of people have been cooped up in their houses with nothing to do. So just to have them come up here and just get this fresh air and get out of their houses and the concrete and be able to get some dirt on them is rewarding.”

To support Kula Country Farms, check out their fruit stand year-round.

Their produce are also in stores like Whole Foods, Times Supermarket, Foodland and Costco.

