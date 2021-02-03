KTA Super Stores to offer COVID-19 vaccine to kupuna

Seniors (75+) on the Big Island will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine at KTA Super Stores pharmacies. The COVID-19 vaccination is by appointment only. (Courtesy: Jacob Ford / Odessa American via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kupuna on the Big Island now have another option to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

KTA Super Stores will begin administering the vaccine at its four pharmacy locations in Puainako, Waimea, Keauhou and Waikoloa for residents aged 75 and over.

The Moderna vaccines will be offered by appointment only. To register, kupuna should call their local KTA pharmacy (choose option 6) to leave their information. They will receive a call back to schedule their shot. Appointments will be scheduled in the order in which their call was received.

Eligible seniors may also self-register through a form on KTA’s Pharmacy website. KTA encourages those who can register online to do so in order to alleviate some of the call volume.

Vaccine recipients and their companions must adhere to social distancing and masking protocols during their appointments. Recipients will also be required to stay at the pharmacy for a minimum 15-minute observation period after they receive the vaccination. Kupuna should bring a form of ID and insurance card if they have one.