Koolau Golf Club closes permanently

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Koolau Golf Club is closing permanently due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The operator of the club was able to get out of its lease with the property owner, First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu.

The club’s last day will be Sept. 30.

The church hired Pono Pacific Land Management LLC as consultants to figure out plans for the future of the land.

The Koolau Ballrooms and Conference Center is still in business although there are no events due to social distancing restrictions. They recently started an Ohana Sunday Dinner to Go meal for four for $69.

The KMR School of Golf is also still in business.

The church bought the property in 2006. The services are being held virtually due to the pandemic. Once services continue in person, they will be at the ballrooms on the golf course.

