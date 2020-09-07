Kona District Courtroom closed until September 15

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — The Hawaii State Judiciary announced that all traffic, criminal, and claim cases conducted at Kona District Court will be postponed until Sept. 15. The decision comes after an employee at Keahuolu Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Sept. 7, Kona District Court stated that all cases will be put on hold to allow courtroom staff to self-quarantine for the 14-day period suggested by the Department of Health.

The court says the only exception will be for temporary restraining order cases, preliminary hearings, and any emergencies. These matters will be heard in Courtroom 2C.

Custody cases will be heard in Hilo.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone who is inconvenienced,” said Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert D. Kim. “Unfortunately, our staffing limitations preclude us from conducting the vast majority of District Court cases while the core staff is on self-quarantine at home. We thank those who had cases scheduled for their patience and understanding during these challenging times.”

Keahuolu Courthouse will also be open for Family Court and Circuit Court matters, as well as general court services.

The Hawaii State Judiciary says individuals with cases needing to be rescheduled have been notified.

For more information, visit their website.