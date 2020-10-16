Kona Community Hospital reports one death in COVID-19 update

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — One person died Thursday from COVID-19 at Kona Community Hospital, officials confirmed.

There are currently three COVID-positive patients hospitalized. All three of them are in the ICU and two of them are using ventilators.

State health department officials reported 91 new cases on Oct. 15. Thirteen of the 91 reported were from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total stands at 13,764.

