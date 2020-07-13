Kona Community Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

KEALAKEKUA, Hawaii (KHON2) – Kona Community Hospital has confirmed that on July 10, an

employee tested positive for COVID-19.

KCH says no additional employees have tested positive and the employee is quarantined at home.

“Per hospital protocols, nursing is in the process of tracking and testing any employees who may have been in contact with the staff member,” said Interim Chief Nurse Officer Stephanie Irwin, RN, MSN.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, KCH has been monitoring all staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and providing testing when appropriate.

The Hawaii State Department of Health has been consulted and supports the hospital’s care management of this employee which includes precautions to protect KCH patients and staff.