Kona Community Hospital confirms 2 traveling employees tested positive for COVID-19

KEALAKEKUA, Hawaii – Kona Community Hospital (KCH) has confirmed that two

incoming traveling employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both traveling employees were positively diagnosed prior to beginning work in the hospital, and are now quarantined at home.

Test results for both have been reported to the Hawaii Department of Health.

The two employees, a locum physician and a nurse traveler, tested positive during a mandatory pre-employment testing prior to beginning work at the hospital. Both were asymptomatic and were immediately sent home to quarantine. Neither employee entered the hospital or clinical areas at any time during the pre-employment process, according to the hospital.

Protocols require all employees incoming from anywhere out of state must receive a negative COVID test result prior to beginning work in the hospital.

Latest Stories on KHON2