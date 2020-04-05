Koloamatangi’s Hawai’i Towards Zero website enters next phase of initiative

It has been a week since Hawaii Towards Zero, a COVID-19 relief website started by four local entrepreneurs including former University of Hawaii offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi, went live.

The website allows users to report their own symptoms, find resources and pledge towards doing their part in combating COVID-19.

More components are being added to the website this week, including a call center that will give people in Hawaii immediate access to doctors and nurses.

Users can now also sign up for text message notifications that gives updates related to government announcements and related news pertaining to coronavirus.

More volunteers will be needed for call center operations. For information on how to help, or for other questions, the team at Hawaii Towards Zero can be contacted here.