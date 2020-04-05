Kokua Market requiring all customers to wear masks in store

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National food store Kokua Market on Oahu is requiring customers to cover up before they can enter starting Sunday, April 5.

Customers coming into the store will have to cover their mouth and nose with a cloth mask.

“We don’t want to make people feel like, ‘if I don’t have a mask so I can’t come to Kokua.’ That’s why we’re having the tutorials tomorrow to show people how to make a mask of their own,” said Kokua Market’s Director of Food Donna Ching. “We will be making temporary disposable masks for people out of paper towels and rubber bands so people that come into the store and show up and don’t have a mask.”

The store cites new recommendations from Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Governor David Ige, and the CDC that people wear masks in public. Kokua Market requests that N-95 or surgical masks not be worn as those should be used by medical workers.

The store is also adjusting its hours to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to give workers more time to take inventory and sanitize the store.