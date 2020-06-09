King Kamehameha celebrations canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year there will be no Kamehameha Statue lei draping or floral parade.

All King Kamehameha celebration events have been canceled statewide because of the pandemic.

The festivities have surrounded the June 11 holiday for decades.

The King Kamehameha celebration commission says the decision to cancel was made so that the public can focus on their health, welfare and economy.

THE LATEST ON KHON2