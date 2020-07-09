Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge reopens on July 9

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KHON2) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will be reopening on July 9.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the refuge will be opened using a phased approach for recreational access.

The refuge is working with public health authorities to safely increase access to Kilauea Point NWR lands and facilities as rapidly as possible.

Beginning July 9, the NWR will make tickets available for purchase through here.

There is a $10 entry fee along with a $1 reservation fee for visitors 16 and older. If you’re a pass holder, only the reservation fee is required.

Public visitations will be following a revised schedule of Thursday through Saturday, except for Federal holidays.

The visitor center (and Nature Store), contact station, and lighthouse facilities remain closed at this time.

Restroom facilities will be available for use.

For more information, visit www.fws.gov/kilaueapoint.

