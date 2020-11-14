Kids who get COVID prone to serious illness weeks later

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cases of COVID-19 in children have increased slightly in Hawaii, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Doctors warn that kids who catch the virus could face additional health issues weeks later.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has been tracking a rare — but serious — condition associated with kids who test positive for COVID-19. It is called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Department of Health epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said cases of COVID-19 in kids are on the rise.

“We have been noting a trend. And this is consistent with national trends with more cases being recognized in younger populations, particularly in that zero to 17, or pediatric age range. So Hawaii is definitely no exception,” Kemble said.

According to DOH, an average of 37 children tested positive in Hawaii for two weeks in a row.

Kapiolani Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Physician Dr. Paul Eakin said kids with COVID-19 account for roughly 12% of all the cases in Hawaii.

“This is a new virus and no one’s immune to it, including children.” Dr. paul eakin, kapiolani medical center pediatric emergency physician

Eakin has treated a number of kids with COVID-19 in the emergency room and said they generally have flu-like symptoms.

“It could be fever, cough, runny nose, headache, body aches. It can also be GI (gastrointestinal) symptoms, nausea, vomiting. The challenge with pediatric patients is they’re more likely not to have some or all of those symptoms and estimates show that 45% (of kids) might be asymptomatic.”

What is more alarming, Eakin said, is kids are prone to MIS-C, usually diagnosed two to four weeks after they get the virus.

“The main symptoms you see with (MIS-C), are fever, eye redness or eye inflammation, abdominal symptoms, like abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, nonspecific rash, and then CNS (central nervous system) symptoms, like lethargy or just not acting right,” Eakin said.

According to the CDC, most cases of MIS-C are in kids ages one to 14 years old, with an average age of eight.

Eakin said MIS-C can be severe, resulting in hospitalization and even death.

CDC data shows that Hawaii has had a handful of cases. Nationally there have been 1,163 confirmed cases and 20 deaths due to MIS-c.

Eakin said they do not know why some kids get MIS-C and others do not, or why kids are more prone to the illness than adults.

Eakin said parents should talk to their child’s pediatrician if they think they have COVID-19. Many doctors offer telemedicine services that can help them decide if they need to get their child tested or take them to the emergency room.