Keahuolu Courthouse employee tests positive for COVID-19

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Judiciary confirmed a Keahuolu Courthouse employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker was last at work on Monday, Aug. 31

After getting tested on Tuesday, Sept. 1 the employee was told the test was negative.

On Thursday, Sept. 3 the employee was notified that the result was actually positive.

Any workers who had contact with the staffer was notified, and they were asked to check in with their doctors. They can return to work when they are medically cleared.

The Third Circuit (Hawaii island) Kona District Court courtroom will be closed on Friday for thorough cleaning and disinfecting. Traffic and criminal cases will be continued.

This is the second positive case for a Judiciary employee on Hawaii island.

