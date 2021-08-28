Ke Kula Nui O Waimānalo receives $148,860 grant from OHA

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ke Kula Nui O Waimānalo received a $148,860 grant award on Saturday, Aug. 28, to support the Native Hawaiian community through the Ulu Pono MahiʻAina program.

According to officials, the grant came from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) COVID-19 Impact and Response Grant and will be used to strengthen Native Hawaiian’s “moʻomeheu (culture), ‘ohana (family) and ʻāina (land and water).”

The Ulu Pono MahiʻAina program plans to utilize the grant award to provide food systems to the community that will help with food security, sustainability, as well as traditional agricultural practices and lifestyles.

Issues regarding food security, safety and sovereignty for several communities around O’ahu will also be addressed by the program.

The purpose of the OHA’s COVID-19 Impact and Response Grant is to reduce the effects of the coronavirus pandemic for Native Hawaiian communities.