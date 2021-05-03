KCCC enforces quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Community Correctional Center (KCCC) will begin mass testing after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked at the facility on Thursday, April 29.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

KCCC inmates have not reported any symptoms, however, the facility has enforced quarantine and suspension of all inmate movement as a precaution.

The Hawaii Department of Health and KCCC health care staff have begun contact tracing and voluntary testing for all inmates and staff.

The facility has also sanitized the spaces where the employee worked.

Click here for information on inmate testing data and COVID-19 safety protocols.