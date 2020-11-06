KCC Farmers’ Market set to reopen after March closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The KCC Farmers’ Market is making a comeback, says the Hawaii Farm Bureau. The market, which has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to reopen on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Kapiolani Community College.

Event organizers say 60 farmers and food vendors will be on site from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with an array of foods, merchandise and fresh ingredients. The Hawaii Farm Bureau started the KCC Farmers’ Market in 2003 to support local farmers in business.

“When the coronavirus first hit Hawaii, our farmers were severely impacted because many of them relied on tourism, hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, school lunch programs and exports as their primary source of revenue,” Hawaii Farm Bureau executive director Brian Miyamoto said. “Farmers’ markets are important to local farmers in allowing them to continue their operations during this pandemic. Farmers’ markets provide direct access to healthy, nutritious foods, while also supporting the livelihoods of local farmers, food makers, and chefs.”

Health and safety procedures such as mask wearing and social distancing will be implemented at the Farmers’ market, says Hawaii Farm Bureau.

Kapiolani Community College plans to host the KCC Farmers’ Market every Saturday following the Nov. 14 reopening.

