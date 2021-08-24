KCC Farmers’ Market closes temporarily

FILE – For the first time since the middle of March, one of the state’s most popular farmers’ markets is back in business. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued a restriction on large gatherings yesterday.

The Kapiolani Community College has temporarily closed its popular farmers market out of an abundance of caution.

Starting this weekend, and running through the next three Saturdays, the Saturday morning market will be a no-go.

The Hawaii Farm Bureau said they respect the school’s decision.

The KCC market could open sooner if the COVID situation improves.

Other Hawaii Farm Bureau farmers markets at the Blaisdell Center, Pearl Ridge, Mililani and Kailua will remain open.