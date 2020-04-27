KCC Culinary Arts Program cooks 1,200 meals a day for keiki in need

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KCC)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kapiolani Community College’s Culinary Arts Program has been feeding low-income children since March.

KCC cafeteria staff cooked about 1,200 meals per day — Monday through Friday.

Local non-profit organizations pick up the meals and distributed them at eight to-go meal sites on Oahu.

According to the State Department of Education — nearly 85,000 students throughout the state qualify for free and reduced-price lunches.

“What we feel is that at least we can provide at least one nutritious meal, provided by a kitchen that would meet all the USDA guidelines, to make sure that they have one nutritious meal a day,” said KCC Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Daniel Leung.

Leung says that the culinary arts program plans to continue preparing meals for kids for as long as schools remain closed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

