KCC Culinary Arts Program cooks 1,200 meals a day for keiki in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kapiolani Community College’s Culinary Arts Program has been feeding low-income children since March.

KCC cafeteria staff cooked about 1,200 meals per day — Monday through Friday.

Local non-profit organizations pick up the meals and distributed them at eight to-go meal sites on Oahu.

According to the State Department of Education — nearly 85,000 students throughout the state qualify for free and reduced-price lunches.

“What we feel is that at least we can provide at least one nutritious meal, provided by a kitchen that would meet all the USDA guidelines, to make sure that they have one nutritious meal a day,” said KCC Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Daniel Leung.

Leung says that the culinary arts program plans to continue preparing meals for kids for as long as schools remain closed.