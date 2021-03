HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations now that kupuna 70 and older can get it.

So how many appointments are available for seniors? And are health officials concerned that Kauai will soon rejoin the state’s Safe Travels Program? Dr. Carol Fujiyoshi, chief of staff of Wilcox Medical Center, joined Take2 with details.