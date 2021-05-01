Kauai’s Wilcox Medical Center opening drive-thru coronavirus testing site

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai is opening its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Sunday, May 2, in response to community needs.

The specimen collection site will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The site is usually open Mondays through Saturdays.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Officials say that no appointment is needed Sunday, but a physician’s order along with a photo ID and insurance card are required.

Wilcox is located at 3-3420 Kuhio Hwy. and the drive-up testing will be conducted at the rear entrance.

Click here for more information about COVID-19 testing at Wilcox Medical Center