Kauai’s Wilcox Medical Center opening drive-thru coronavirus testing site

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Hawaii Pacific Health photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai is opening its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Sunday, May 2, in response to community needs.

The specimen collection site will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The site is usually open Mondays through Saturdays.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Officials say that no appointment is needed Sunday, but a physician’s order along with a photo ID and insurance card are required.

Wilcox is located at 3-3420 Kuhio Hwy. and the drive-up testing will be conducted at the rear entrance.

Click here for more information about COVID-19 testing at Wilcox Medical Center

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories