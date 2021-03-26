Kauai’s Wilcox Medical Center administers 10,000th coronavirus vaccine dose

File – Staff at Wilcox Medical Center celebrate the 10,000th administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Lihue, Hawaii, March 26, 2021. (Hawaii Pacific Health photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai administered its 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose on Friday, March 26.

The president and CEO of Wilcox and CEO of Kauai Medicinal Clinic said, Hawaii Pacific Health is proud to celebrate the important milestone.

“We are extremely proud to celebrate this important milestone today and to help contribute to Kauai’s vaccination efforts as we lead the state in the percent of our population who has been vaccinated. We have made incredible progress over the last few months and will continue to work closely with our health care partners to immunize our community as the vaccine is made available to more residents.” Jen Chahanovich, Wilcox Medical Center president and CEO and Kauai Medical Clinic CEO

Wilcox started administering vaccines on Dec. 21, 2020, for healthcare workers at the Medical Center and Kauai Medical Clinic.

File – Patients after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue, Hawaii, March 26, 2021. (Hawaii Pacific Health photo)

The 10,000 doses include kupuna ages 60 and older, independent healthcare providers, those ages 16 and above with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers in the state’s vaccination plan.

