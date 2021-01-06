Kauai’s new travel rules and bubble resort program start

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai’s new travel rules go into effect Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

Inter-island travelers who have been in the state for more than thee days are allowed to participate in the state’s safe travels program when traveling to the Garden Isle.

Kauai’s resort bubble program also starts Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

It allows travelers to take a pre-travel test, quarantine for three days on approved properties and then take a post-travel test.

They’ll then be released from quarantine if they have a negative result.