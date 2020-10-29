Kauai visitor tests COVID-positive after testing negative for pre and post-travel tests

by: KHON2 Web Staff

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Health is conducting a contact tracing investigation after an adult female visitor in Kauai tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Kauai District Health Office on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the woman was placed in isolation after she reported COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive for the virus.

Officials said that she previously tested negative for the state’s pre-travel testing program and then tested negative after taking a voluntary post-travel test.

“This case shows us that travelers who become infected near or after the pre-travel test may not test positive for several days after their arrival,” said Kauai District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman in a statement. “For best results, the preferable time to take a post-travel test would be about a week after arrival. We also understand people may not be on island that long and in those cases, a test three days after arrival is encouraged.”

There are three infected people in isolation on Kauai.

