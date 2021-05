LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaua’i County returns to Tier 4 on Monday after it had two consecutive weeks of low case counts.

Tier 4 is the least restrictive on Kaua’i’s business and recreational guidelines for COVID-19 tier chart.

You can have 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors for gatherings with restrictions and safety guidelines.