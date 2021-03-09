Kauai to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine to frontline essential workers

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai County and the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) announced two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to eligible frontline essential workers on Monday, March 15, and Monday, March 22, at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall.

Eligible workers have received an email from the DOH to register and schedule an appointment between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the offered dates.

Those who are interested in being vaccinated are advised to heed the following guidance from the Kauai County mayor’s office:

Applicants must sign up for the “J&J Clinic” on March 15 or March 12 for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. Administration of the two-dose Moderna vaccine is also available by registering for the “Moderna Clinic” on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.

Those who have received the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine must complete the series with the same vaccine and are not eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone who believes they are eligible but have not received an email from the DOH is instructed to check with their employer or complete a brief survey here. Those who do not receive an email reply within one week do not meet the current eligibility criteria.

All vaccinations at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall are conducted by appointment-only and are not available to individuals who are not Kauai residents.