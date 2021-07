HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai will move into Tier 5 and end its resort bubble program starting Thursday, July 8.

Tier 5 allows gatherings of up to 75 people outdoors and 25 indoors.

Restaurants, gyms, busses and attractions will be able to operate at 75% capacity.

Mayor Derek Kawakami said there is no need for the resort bubble program now that vaccine exemptions are going into effect and hotels are near capacity.