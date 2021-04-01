Kauai to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and over

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai residents 16 years old and older will soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. County officials announced that Kauai will move into Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution plan on Monday, April 5.

The expansion eliminates all restrictions based on age, high-risk health conditions and essential worker status. However, those who intend to take the vaccine and are 16 or 17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer shot per the FDA emergency use guidelines.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Appointments can be scheduled now with the Kauai District Health Office Department of Health’s clinic at Convention Hall. KVMH, Mahelona and Wilcox hospitals will offer appointments starting Monday.

Individuals with a history of severe allergic reactions are advised to consult their doctor prior to making an appointment, and may not be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the expanded eligibility pool. Kauai is set to rejoin the Safe Travels program for Trans-Pacific travel on April 5.

“More visitors and residents traveling to and from the island poses the risk of disease introduction,” said Janet Berreman, M.D., Kaua‘i District Health Officer. “Vaccination protects our residents, our loved ones, and our community.”

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available on April 5 at the Department of Health clinic at the War Memorial Convention Hall. To make an appointment at this clinic, click here.

Meanwhile, the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are widely available on Kauai. Appointments are available at Kaiser, Safeway, Longs, Wilcox Medical Center, Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital and the Department of Health clinic.

Veterans under VA care are eligible to receive vaccine through the VA. Existing Ho’ola Lahui patients can make appointments through their clinics.

For more information, click here.