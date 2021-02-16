Kauai to bring back recreational camping, discontinue ‘Shelter in Place’ permit program

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Kauai will discontinue its Shelter in Place camping permit program and begin allowing public recreational camping at county parks through a phased transition starting at the end of March, 2021.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said, the Shelter in Place permit program was established at the beginning of the pandemic and identified five beach parks as safe areas for houseless individuals.

“Through emergency provisions in place since the beginning of the pandemic, five of our county beach parks were identified as safe areas for houseless individuals to shelter in place. We are now at a point in our recovery where we feel confident in concluding this program, and our team will continue to make every effort to help connect individuals with assistance and resources.” Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami

The last days for the Shelter in Place program will be:

‘Anini and Anahola beach parks: Wednesday, March 31.

Wednesday, March 31. Lucy Wright Beach Park: Friday, April 30.

Friday, April 30. Lydgate Beach Park: Monday, May 31.

Monday, May 31. Salt Pond Beach Park: Wednesday, June 30.

The first days that the general public can resume recreational camping will be:

‘Anini and Anahola beach parks: Friday, April 30.

Friday, April 30. Lucy Wright Beach Park: Friday, May 21.

Friday, May 21. Lydgate Beach Park: Friday, June 25.

Friday, June 25. Salt Pond Beach Park: Friday, July 23.

Only those with recreational permits from the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will be allowed to camp at the beach parks after their opening dates. Permit applications are currently not being accepted but more details will be announced before the parks open.

DPR staff will conduct site cleanup, grounds maintenance and facility repairs during the transition period.

Continuous efforts by the Housing Agency’s homeless coordinator and social service agency partners will refer homeless individuals to available on-island resources.

“Our Housing Agency has conducted various outreach efforts for individuals at our county parks throughout the last year, and we will continue to offer our assistance and coordination with nonprofit partners to help those willing to accept it.” Adam Roversi, Kauai County Housing Director

More information about county camping permits and the DPR can be gathered by calling (808)-241-4460. Call (808)-241-4427 for more information about the Housing Agency’s outreach program.

A curfew was also established for Kauai County in March, 2020, and expired in May, 2020.