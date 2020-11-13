Kauai sees highest COVID-19 case count since June

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kauai County on Nov. 12, the largest daily increase for the Garden Isle since June. All of the five cases are in isolation and contact tracing has begun.

Two of the cases are travel-related and three of the cases are under investigation. However, one of the cases is suspected of being community spread, since the person has not traveled or been linked to people that have traveled.

“So that tells us that we are entering into a phase of community transmission, which we have not been in for many months, again, June – July is when we last saw that here. So that’s concerning too,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai County District Health officer.

Berreman said she is worried — with the holiday season coming up and many people either gathering or flying back and forth to visit family — that cases could rise.

“The combination of seeing increasing cases here and having freer travel back and forth between the mainland and here at a time when the disease is taking off so much in the mainland, is frankly the biggest threat I think that that our island here on Kauai has faced since the beginning of this pandemic.” Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai County District Health Officer

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami has already signaled that the island may have to scale back if cases continue to go up.

Like Oahu, Kauai has its own tier system, except the tier system goes in reverse.

Kauai is at Tier 4 as of Nov. 12 — which is the least restrictive tier — but if daily case averages rise above two, Kauai County will move to Tier 3. This would lower outdoor social gatherings from 25 to 10 and team sports would be suspended. Groups allowed into shooting and archery ranges, as well as public pools, would also be decreased from 25 to 10.

Berreman said the restrictions would ensure their health system does not get overrun.

“That will be a significant stress on all of our resources and on our community,” said Berreman.

To avoid moving into Tier 3, Berreman is asking people to take precaution.

