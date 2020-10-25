Kauai resident tests positive for COVID-19 after taking post-travel test

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – A Kauai resident tested positive for COVID-19 after volunteering to take a post-travel test upon returning to Kauai, according to the Kaua‘i District Health Office.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Officials say the new case is an adult male resident who recently returned home from the mainland and received a quarantine exemption by testing negative prior to flying to Kauai.

The District Health Office says the man volunteered to take the county’s free post-travel test upon his return and went into quarantine once his results were revealed to him. One close contact is also reportedly isolating.

“The county’s post-travel testing program adds another layer of protection for our community, and we are thankful that this resident was responsible and considerate to participate on his own accord,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami. “Although it’s not required, we encourage everyone — residents and visitors – to take a post-test especially if you have recently traveled out of state.”

The returning resident bring Kauai’s active cases to one, with a cumulative total cases identified standing at 61 since the start of the pandemic.

For more information about Kauai’s post-travel testing program, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2