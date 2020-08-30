Kauai resident tests COVID-positive while on Oahu

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Kauai District Health Office reported on Aug. 29 that a Kauai resident, who is currently on Oahu, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to health officials, the resident has been on Oahu for several weeks.

Due to the timing of illness, this individual poses no risk to Kauai residents and no close contacts on Kauai have been identified.

Health officials say that the case is not considered an active case for Kauai but will be counted toward the island’s cumulative total, bringing the total to 57.

There are currently no confirmed active cases of COVID-19 on Kauai.

