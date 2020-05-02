Kauai resident finishes 14-day quarantine without being checked on

The state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine applies to residents who travel inter-island.

However, one Oahu family moved to the Garden Isle 14 days ago and said no one followed up with them to make sure they were following quarantine.

The father, Zac, said they got off the airplane, agreed to sign paper work that they would follow the mandatory 14-day quarantine and would not leave their new home.

After a few days they were surprised they still hadn’t received a phone call from any officials or law enforcement.

“We had to sign paperwork, verify our home address and residence where we’re staying and our contact information,” the Kauai resident said.

The family was told to check-in online every day.

“There is a portal that says ‘Are you staying at home today? It’s day whatever, do you have a fever?” said Zac.

He said his family has followed the quarantine every single day and is frustrated to see others who aren’t, including visitors.

“You see on the news people being caught and breaking the quarantine. I’m a resident here, why can other people go do other things but we can’t?” he asked.

Friday was the family’s last day of quarantine.

“No one’s come by to check on us. What’s the point of this proclamation if it’s not being enforced?” he said.

He said he is aware of others who have been checked on several times a week. But said it only takes one person to slip through the system.

“All it takes is one person to catch COVID and everyone and everything gets shut down all over again. So, if you enforce it the first time, you don’t have to do it again later,” he said.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said it makes the calls to residents who travel inter-island and will call upon law enforcement if there are concerns.

In a statement, the COVID-19 Joint Information Center wrote:

“The 14-day traveler quarantine program is continuously being revised and refined to be more efficient and effective. While it’s not possible to comment on the individual family’s experience, at this time every traveler should be getting check-in calls. To be clear, violation of the 14-day traveler quarantine is a criminal offense punishable by fines and or jail time. The enforcement of the 14-day traveler quarantine is by county police departments and state law enforcement. Most enforcement is based on information received from concerned members of the public and good corporate citizens from the local hotel industry.”

On Maui, Mayor Michael Victorino has set up a hotline for people to call if they believe someone is violating quarantine. The number is 808-468-9952.

People on Maui are also encouraged to call 2-1-1.