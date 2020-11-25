Kauai requests to temporarily opt-out of pre-travel testing program as cases continue to rise

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami is urging Gov. Ige to approve an emergency ruling which would allow the county to temporarily pause Kauai’s participation in the state’s pre-travel testing program. If approved, incoming travelers to Kauai would be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Mayor Kawakami says the decision comes after a recent spike in cases on the island, some of which have been community spread, according to Kauai’s District Health Office.

“We are facing alarming COVID-19 numbers on our island as well as across the nation,” said Mayor Kawakami. “This is not just a tourist problem. Nearly half of our recent travel cases are Kauai residents who returned home. We know that a single, pre-travel test has not stopped the virus from reaching our island and we are saddened to report our first on-island death. We must take action to prevent the further spread of disease here.”

Mayor Kawakami added that a temporary opt-out option would allow the island to remain in the county’s fourth tier for as long as possible.

“Opting out of the Safe Travels program would be independent of our tier system, which means we could stay in Tier 4 for a longer period of time,” said Mayor Kawakami. “It makes no logical sense for us to move tiers while still allowing more travelers. We shouldn’t penalize our local people by restricting activities, such as youth sports, when that’s not the current source of infection.”

If approved, the emergency rule would take effect on Dec. 1 at which point all incoming travelers, including residents and visitors from the mainland and neighboring counties would be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine, regardless of testing.

