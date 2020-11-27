Kauai reports two new cases of COVID-19

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported two positive cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 26, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 25.
One case is an adult female resident and the other is an adult male resident. Both of the cases are associated with travel. One case had a negative pre-travel test prior to returning to Kauai.
Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Nov. 26 is 125. Of those, 110 are confirmed, one is probable and 14 are confirmed positive tests performed out-of-state or off-island.
