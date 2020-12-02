Kauai reports two new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported two positive cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 1, bringing the total number of known active cases on the island to 16.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Both cases are adult residents. One case is travel-related and the other is community-acquired.

Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Dec. 1 is 133. Of those, 116 are confirmed, one is probable and 16 are confirmed positive tests performed out-of-state or off-island.

For more information about COVID-19 in Kauai County, click here.