Kauai reports two new cases of COVID-19, both related to travel

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported two positive cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 24, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 23.

One case is an adult male visitor who received a positive result on his pre-travel test after arrival. The other case is an adult male resident with a recent travel history.

Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Nov. 19 is 119. Of those, 104 are confirmed, one is probable and 14 are confirmed positive tests performed out-of-state or off-island.

