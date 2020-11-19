Kauai reports one new coronavirus case, bringing county case total to 95

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported one positive cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 18, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 13.
The case is a male resident who received a negative pre-travel test result as part of the state’s Safe Travels program, but took a voluntary post-travel test which turned out to be positive.
Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Nov. 18 is 95. Of those, 85 are confirmed, one is probable and nine are confirmed positive tests performed out-of-state or off-island.
