Kauai reports one new coronavirus case believed to be travel-related

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, Dec. 6, bringing the total number of known active cases on the island to 11.
The case is an adult female visitor and is travel-related. The individual had a negative pre-travel test result prior to Kauai opting-out of the state’s Safe Travels program, but later tested positive.
Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Dec. 6 is 140. Of those, 122 are confirmed, one is probable and 17 are confirmed positive tests performed out-of-state or off-island.
