Kauai reports four new coronavirus cases on Nov. 19

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported four positive cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 19, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 16.

Two of the cases are confirmed to be travel-related, while the other two are under investigation and have not yet been classified as travel or community acquired.

According to the Kauai District Health Office, one of the travelers received a positive test result after arriving to the county.

Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Nov. 19 is 99. Of those, 88 are confirmed, one is probable and 10 are confirmed positive tests performed out-of-state or off-island.

