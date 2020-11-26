Kauai reports four new cases of coronavirus

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office reported four positive cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 25, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 26.

One case is an adult visitor, two cases are adult residents, and one is a child resident. Two of the cases are associated with travel and two appear to be the result of community transmission.

Kauai’s cumulative case count as of Nov. 19 is 123. Of those, 108 are confirmed, one is probable and 14 are confirmed positive tests performed out-of-state or off-island.

“We now have unprecedented levels of COVID-positive travelers but we also have increased community transmission, meaning this disease is spreading within our community, among our friends and neighbors,” warned Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami. “I have asked Governor Ige for authority to require all travelers to take a second test, or to let us temporarily withdraw from the Safe Travels program and re-instate a 14-day mandatory quarantine.”

Governor Ige has not responded to the request.

